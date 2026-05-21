How air conditioning in the heat can ruin the engine and how to protect it

With the onset of real summer heat, the first thing every driver reaches for immediately after starting the car is the air conditioning button. However, comfort in the cabin has its price, and it is paid directly by the engine. The operation of the air conditioning system puts additional strain on the engine, which, combined with high outside temperatures, can quickly lead to critical overheating, especially if the cooling system is not in perfect shape.

The main problem comes from the fact that the air conditioning radiator is located right in front of the main engine radiator. When the air conditioning is working, its radiator releases a huge amount of heat, which is sucked directly from the water cooling system behind it. Thus, already heated air begins to flow to the engine. If the space between the two parts is clogged with dust, poplar fluff or leaves – something quite common after the spring season – the air flow stops and a crash under the hood is a matter of minutes.

To save yourself expensive repairs on the road, it is extremely important to visually inspect and clean the radiators before the onset of the hot weather. A simple low-pressure wash at a car wash can remove accumulated dirt and restore normal heat exchange.

If, despite everything, you feel while driving that the air conditioner starts blowing warm air, and the temperature needle on the dashboard goes up, immediately turn off the interior cooling and open the windows. This will immediately relieve some of the load on the engine. Timely care for antifreeze, a functioning thermostat and clean radiators guarantee that the car will withstand even the most severe summer tests without any problems.