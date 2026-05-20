Artificial Intelligence in Action: Robots Are Already Stealing Human Skills with a Glance

Humanity has a unique ability to learn and absorb new skills through pure observation. Until now, however, getting a machine to repeat a complex sequence of physical actions without thousands of lines of specific programming code was pure science fiction. The main obstacle has always been design - each robot has a different construction, a different number of joints and a specific range of motion. However, scientists and engineers from the prestigious Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) have managed to overcome this technological barrier, offering an ingenious and elegant solution.

At the heart of this technological breakthrough is the Laboratory for Learning Algorithms and Systems (LASA). The team has developed an innovative approach called "kinematic intelligence". This is a whole new era in the concept of learning by demonstration. The great thing about this system is that it saves the industry enormous amounts of money and time, as operators no longer need to re-program the software for each individual machine model. Instead, robots with completely different architectures observe the same action demonstrated by a human and learn it instantly.

What is the secret behind this digital leap? Kinematic intelligence doesn’t just make the machine blindly copy the movement, but translates what it sees into a flexible strategy. The artificial intelligence instantly calculates the individual limits, forces and constraints of the joints of the robot in question. Even after just a single demonstration lecture from a human, the robot students manage to translate the task into a globally stable dynamic system. The project started with detailed filming of human movements – from simple moving and pushing to precise throwing and manipulating objects.

In real-world test conditions, scientists challenged three completely different commercial robots to unload wooden blocks from a conveyor belt and arrange them in containers. The results are more than impressive: each machine interpreted the task in its own way, tailored to its individual anatomy, but the end result was flawless and absolutely safe. The next big goal for the visionaries from Switzerland is even more audacious – they want to eliminate physical demonstrations and teach the machines to act only on voice commands, leaving the execution entirely up to their own discretion.