BMW launches a 205-horsepower motorcycle in an ultra-limited series

The legendary Tourist Trophy race on the Isle of Man is celebrating its 115th anniversary, and the Bavarian masters from BMW Motorrad decided to mark the memorable event in the only right way - with the appearance of a brutal, collector's motorcycle. The German brand is launching a special edition of its flagship M 1000 RR, appropriately called Edition Isle of Man TT. Exclusivity is guaranteed, as exactly 115 numbered copies will roll off the assembly line for the entire world, making each piece an absolute investment value even before it leaves the showroom.

The vision of this machine is simply mesmerizing! The main emphasis falls on the unique matte British Racing Green Uni Matt paint, which perfectly matches the black seat, upholstered in exquisite Alcantara. The motorcycle is literally covered in carbon fiber details, with the airbox cover decorated with specific racing logos and graphics depicting the most iconic and dangerous turns of the island's mountain track. To make it clear that you own something extraordinary, a personalized plate with the serial number of the limited edition machine is mounted on the upper triple clamp, accompanied by an official certificate of authenticity.

In technical terms, the Bavarians have decided not to change an already perfect engineering creation. Under the carbon fairings, the familiar 999-cc, four-cylinder naturally aspirated in-line engine pulses, generating a mind-blowing 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and a torque of 113 Nm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a precise 6-speed gearbox, and the huge aerodynamic winglets on the front fairing provide a full 23 kilograms of downforce at a speed of 300 km/h to keep the front end stable on the asphalt.

However, this two-wheeled exotic also requires suitably deep pockets. The price of the exclusive version in Europe starts at around 49,900 euros in the German market and reaches nearly 59,000 euros in the Netherlands, depending on local tax specifications. Well, the amount is not modest at all for a two-wheeled machine, but given the historical value and microscopic circulation, these 115 units will surely sell out in a matter of hours.