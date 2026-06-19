Bulgarian manufacturer of light electric vehicles L City announced the launch of a new global program called the Open Engineering Initiative. The main goal of the project is the free sharing of technologies, engineering patents and manufacturing experience with external organizations in order to stimulate the faster entry of sustainable transport solutions into the market. According to the company's strategy, the future of urban mobility depends on collective innovation and open architecture, and not on the market isolation of individual developers.

Behind the L City project is the engineering team of Sin Cars - a brand with experience in creating racing cars and high-performance technologies for motorsports. The know-how applied in L City's platforms relies on the principles of the circular economy, simplicity of design and long service life of vehicles. The cars are designed to allow easy maintenance, quick replacement of parts and low resource consumption throughout their entire life cycle.

As part of the initiative, the company opens its portfolio of patented chassis and suspension solutions, electronic architectures, on-board diagnostic systems and production drawings. These technical specifications will be available to manufacturers, startups, research centers and universities that develop environmentally friendly transport. L City explains that their joint work with a leading global OEM partner provides them with access to ready-made automotive components and drive systems, which further optimizes the production process.

The company's official statement emphasizes that sharing knowledge does not aim to eliminate competition in the sector, but to overcome the slow pace of transformation in the industry and reduce high financial barriers to new market participants. By opening up its technologies, L City aims to help build a more robust international ecosystem for light electric mobility and reduce development costs globally.