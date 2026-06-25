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The bubble burst, or how Elon Musk fell out of the trillionaire club

The bubble burst, or how Elon Musk fell out of the trillionaire club

Stock market crash and concerns about "artificial prosperity" melted the billionaire's fortune to $ 957 billion after the historic IPO of SpaceX

Jun 25, 2026 11:55 39

The bubble burst, or how Elon Musk fell out of the trillionaire club - 1
Radoslav Slavchev Radoslav Slavchev Author at Fakti.bg

Just a few days after breaking all possible records on Wall Street, Elon Musk was forced to say goodbye to his title as the first trillionaire in history. A sudden and massive sell-off in the global stock market wiped hundreds of billions from the market capitalization of his technology empires. Despite the serious financial shake-up, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that his net worth is currently equal to a cosmic $ 957 billion, which gives him the leading position among the richest people on the planet.

The eccentric entrepreneur reached his absolute zenith earlier this month, fueled by the long-awaited and historic initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX. The market euphoria shot the aerospace company's valuation above the psychological $2 trillion mark, thanks to aggressive share buying by retail investors. However, within a few sessions, the company's shares reversed course and fell precipitously to levels of around $156 - a shocking 30% drop from the peak of $225 recorded on June 16.

Market analysts attribute this brutal reversal to the growing panic among investors that the artificial intelligence sector has turned into a classic speculative bubble, topped with increasing fears of an imminent interest rate hike. The spotlight also fell on SpaceX's pre-IPO financial report, Form S-1, which revealed startling figures. It turned out that the company generated a net loss of $4.9 billion for the past 2025, while capital expenditures for its deficit-ridden AI division have consumed a whopping $12.7 billion. The figures have led many to question the real backing behind promises to build data centers in outer space and colonize Mars.

Despite the severe shake-ups, SpaceX remains Musk’s crown jewel – his stake there is valued at $744 billion and accounts for almost 80% of his personal wealth. The rest of his capital is concentrated mostly in Tesla, whose $158 billion shares have also been at the epicenter of the bear trend. Still, Musk can sleep easy, as the gap between him and the second-ranked person – Google co-founder Larry Page – remains a mind-boggling $660 billion, an amount that exceeds twice the entire fortune of Jeff Bezos.