A new type of motorcycle with a "flying seat" and a reclining rider

The pursuit of unconventional emotions and alternative ways of moving in an urban environment has given birth to one of the most radical engineering projects in recent times. The British company Sweren, founded by the young designer Kerim Taskin, has officially presented its Swerv tricycle. The vehicle was conceived during his studies at the prestigious Dyson School of Engineering Design at Imperial College London, and its main goal is to turn everyday travel into a pure sensory pleasure. Unlike classic bicycles or scooters, here the rider takes a prone position, facing completely forward. According to the creators, this specific ergonomics eliminates the feeling of conventional sitting and creates a real illusion of free flying in close proximity to the earth's surface.

The basic road modification, designed for urban conditions, combines muscle power with electric assistance. It has front-mounted hand pedals and a 350-watt electric motor integrated into the hub. Energy is provided by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 13 ampere-hours. This configuration allows for a maximum speed of 25 km/h, with an autonomous range of about 24 kilometers on a single charge. The structure is built around a lightweight aluminum frame and is equipped with polyurethane front suspension, a powerful Magura MT7 hydraulic rear disc brake, complete LED light signaling and an innovative body tilt control system. Given the extremely low profile of the machine and the difficult visibility for other road users, Kerim Taskin explicitly recommends that the vehicle be operated outside busy roads and, if possible, on closed routes.

For lovers of rougher terrain, an off-road version has also been developed. Its total weight is 38 kilograms, and the drive relies on a significantly more serious 1000-watt motor, controlled entirely by hand throttle, without the need to pedal. The design includes an additionally reinforced frame, wide tires with a deep grip for better traction off the asphalt, and a classic steering wheel. The line is also complemented by a specialized children's version. It is equipped with an adjustable stainless steel chassis, the same 1000-watt power unit, a rear drum brake, and a software-limited maximum speed for safety, providing a range of approximately 19 kilometers.

The financial expression of this technological experiment reflects its niche focus. The standard urban version of the Swerv is priced at $6,570, which is just over €6,000. Surprisingly, the more powerful off-road modification is offered at a lower base price of $4,595 (about €4,220). The Swerv company is already accepting pre-orders, and the first real deliveries to end customers worldwide are planned for December.