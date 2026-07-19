Toyota admits they went too far with screens

The Japanese car giant Toyota is exploring the possibility of a radical revision of its interior philosophy for the next generation of the best-selling Toyota RAV4, after the senior engineering staff admitted that there is a critical limit to digitalization. The chief engineer of the iconic model, Yoshinori Nagane, confirmed that the brand is closely monitoring consumer sentiment and is fully prepared to return analog switches if the public expresses categorical dissatisfaction with the current trend of eliminating traditional fittings.

In the current modification of the Toyota RAV4, the designers still retained physical control over fundamental systems, including the analog volume control, the climate control panel and the driving mode selector. However, a significant part of the auxiliary settings, previously having individual buttons, were integrated into the menus of the central multimedia display. This change directly affected the management of air flows in the cabin, as well as the activation of seat heating.

According to Nagane, during the conceptual phase for the next generation of the crossover, the designers seriously considered an even more aggressive reduction of conventional elements. The engineering team insisted on a large-scale transfer of options to the touch surface, which ultimately led to the current configuration, in which the majority of software operations are performed via the monitor.

However, the final verdict on the future layout is far from being pronounced

The Japanese manufacturer is currently accumulating detailed feedback from owners and claims flexibility to restructure the architecture if drivers determine the current scheme as an ergonomic compromise. Asked directly whether the company would bring back conventional buttons in upcoming upgrades, Nagane demonstrated complete openness to the wishes of the market, emphasizing that customer needs remain a top priority.

An interesting turn is also observed on the global stage, including in the highly technological market in China, where the cult of huge monitors until recently is beginning to die down. The chief engineer of Toyota RAV4 reported that even local drivers are increasingly showing nostalgia for the classic feel of real buttons and switches over complex digital menus. This new consumer pulse is forcing Toyota to rethink the balance between touchscreen technologies and physical controls in favor of a more natural driving experience.