Global network outage: Technical defect blocks millions of Facebook users

The social platform Facebook has suffered a serious technical outage on a global scale, which has deprived millions of users of access to their personal profiles. A large part of those affected report a complete inability to load the desktop version of the network via desktop computers and laptops, while the company's Meta mobile application is more stable, although sporadic disruptions are observed.

When trying to log in, users' screens are blocked en masse by a system message that reads: “The account is temporarily unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a problem with the site. We expect this to be resolved soon. Please try again in a few minutes.“ The text clearly indicates that the anomaly is related to the website's central infrastructure, and not to individual violations or blocking of specific accounts.

The scale of the digital paralysis is also confirmed by the specialized platform for tracking Internet traffic Downdetector, where thousands of official complaints were registered from users in the US, UK, Australia and a number of regions in Asia in a matter of minutes. The wave of discontent quickly spread to alternative social networks, where hashtags about the crash became the main topic. The first indications also appeared that in parallel, some users were also experiencing difficulties loading Meta's other leading platform - Instagram.

At the moment, Meta's headquarters has not yet issued an official statement regarding the exact cause of the incident. However, independent technology analysts suggest that such large-scale crashes in desktop architecture are usually the result of unforeseen errors during server software updates or massive changes in the distribution of databases. The platform's normal operating rhythm is expected to be fully restored within the day.