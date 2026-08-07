Bulgarian answer to the modern bicycle (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian company Halfbike officially presented its latest development - Halfbike Pro. The unique vehicle, which combines elements of a scooter, bicycle and trainer, continues to develop the concept of moving in an upright position. It lacks the traditional seat, and control is carried out by smoothly transferring the body's weight in the desired direction. This specific movement reproduces the biomechanics of running, classic cycling and ski turns, providing a full load for the whole body, without subjecting joints and knees to excessive stress.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Pro version comes with a number of key technical improvements. The aircraft aluminum frame has undergone a complete revision, and the traditional design now features a new V-shaped handlebar for better ergonomics and precision when cornering. The front wheel has been increased from 18 to 20 inches, which provides significantly smoother overcoming of bumps and improved stability when developing an average speed of about 20 km/h. The drive is entrusted to an internal four-speed gearbox, driven by the pedals, and the braking system relies on a reliable drum brake.

Practicality remains among the main accents in the design of the vehicle. Its total weight is anchored at only 11.2 kilograms, and the folding mechanism allows the frame to be folded in half in a matter of seconds. This makes the assembly extremely convenient for transportation in the trunk of a city car or for carrying on public transport. All units of the model continue to be assembled entirely by hand in the capital.

Halfbike is an innovative three-wheeled vehicle created in Bulgaria by architects Martin Angelov and Mihail Klenov. It is designed to be ridden entirely in an upright position, combining the feel of cycling, running and skiing. Since there is no seat, the device functions as a full-body fitness machine that engages the main muscle groups (abdomen, back, thighs) through the specific lean-to-steer control.

The new Halfbike Pro is positioned in the premium segment of the brand, with its price for international markets starting at $1,299. With this step, the Bulgarian manufacturer makes a clear request to expand its presence among fans of alternative urban mobility and an active lifestyle. See more in the video.