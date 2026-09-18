Wind energy and birds: what are the real risks?

The impact of wind farms on birds is an important topic that should neither be exaggerated nor ignored.

There have been documented cases of bird collisions with wind turbines. However, the risk is not the same for all species and in all places. It depends on a number of factors, including the location of the wind farm, the species composition, migration routes, bird behavior, season and weather conditions.

That is why proper planning and the choice of a suitable location are of particular importance. Before the construction of wind farms, specialized studies of birds, their habitats and migration routes are carried out. Once the facilities are operational, monitoring allows us to determine whether additional risk mitigation measures are needed.

It is important to consider the topic in a broader context. Birds are exposed to a variety of factors related to human activity, including collisions with buildings and glass facades, power lines and communication facilities, as well as habitat loss or modification.

This does not mean that the impact of wind farms should be underestimated. On the contrary, it should be assessed specifically for each project and based on real observations and scientific data.

Technology is changing the way birds can be protected

With the development of technology, new opportunities for bird monitoring and protection are emerging. These include high-resolution camera systems, radar technology, computer vision and artificial intelligence.

These technologies can monitor the movement of birds near wind turbines, analyze their trajectory and, if an increased risk is identified, help take specific measures, including temporarily stopping individual turbines.

Similar approaches are already being implemented and studied in different parts of the world.

In Spain, in the Cadiz region, a system for selectively stopping turbines when there is a risk to large soaring birds has been implemented for years. A scientific study of 20 wind farms with a total of 269 turbines reported a reduction in mortality in soaring birds by 61.7% and in griffon vultures by 92.8%. At the same time, the estimated loss of electricity production due to shutdowns is less than 0.51%.

In the USA, automated systems such as IdentiFlight are used, which combine cameras and computer vision to detect, classify and track birds. In a scientific study, the system recorded 96% of bird flights also observed by people on the ground, demonstrating the potential of automated monitoring technologies around wind farms.

In Switzerland, at the Gotthard wind farm, bird movements are monitored with radar. The data is used to determine the conditions and periods when temporary shutdowns of turbines may be necessary. Over the course of many years of monitoring, the system has recorded around 1.7 million birds, allowing decisions to be based on real migration data.

In The Netherlands, procedures are being implemented to temporarily restrict the operation of offshore wind turbines during periods of mass nocturnal bird migration. This links monitoring directly to the management of wind facilities.

These examples show an important change: the modern approach to bird protection is no longer limited to monitoring alone. Data from cameras, radars and automated systems can be used for specific actions and to temporarily stop certain turbines when an increased risk is identified.

Similar technology is also being applied in Bulgaria

In an interview for the documentary „WIND – MORE THAN ENERGY“ Nikolay Yordanov, a doctoral student and researcher in the field of ecology, working on the topic of bird analysis using GIS, computer vision and Edge AI, talks about the implementation of such a system in the Kaliakra protected area.

According to him, when birds are detected in certain periods and situations, measures can be taken, including the temporary shutdown of individual turbines or entire groups of turbines. Such actions can be especially important in sensitive periods related to migration, wintering and nesting.

Thus, the use of such technologies in Bulgaria fits into a broader international trend: a shift from passive monitoring to active risk management based on data.

The question is therefore not only whether there is a risk, but also how this risk is measured, managed and limited.

That is why the conversation about wind energy and birds must be based on scientific data, real monitoring and modern technologies, and not only on fears or preconceived ideas.

The documentary film “WIND – MORE THAN ENERGY“ examines the topic of wind energy from different perspectives and seeks answers through conversations with scientists, experts and people who work directly on these issues.