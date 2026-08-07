16 electric vehicle systems in one 75 kg module

The Chinese automobile giant Geely is once again raising the bar in the electric mobility sector, presenting a highly integrated new-generation powertrain. The company's engineering team managed to combine 16 key components and functions of the powertrain into one extremely compact module, the total weight of which amounts to only 75 kilograms. The debut of the innovation is planned for the upcoming Geely TT electric sedan.

The technology is built on a modern 800-volt architecture, which allows for a significant reduction in the occupied space and a drastic reduction in internal energy losses. According to the manufacturer's official data, the system's efficiency reaches a record 93.8%. This indicator sets a new world standard for efficiency in serial electric drives.

The practical capabilities of the new platform have already been proven during tests around the high-mountain Lake Qinghai. There, the Geely TT model recorded an average consumption of only 8.2 kWh per 100 kilometers of mileage, officially entering the Guinness Book of Records for the most economical serial electric vehicle in its class. In addition, the car set a second world record, performing a continuous drift on a wet track with a length of over 46 kilometers.

Despite the focus on economy, the new architecture also provides impressive dynamic characteristics. It supports an all-wheel drive system with two electric motors, the total power of which reaches 570 horsepower (425 kW). This allows the sedan to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The reliable functioning of the components under high loads is ensured by an innovative 54-channel cooling system, which lowers the operating temperature of the unit by as much as 15 degrees.