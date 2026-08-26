Geely Subsidiary Gets Permit to Test Its Satellite Communications System

China's space subsidiary Geespace has scored a major victory in its global connectivity strategy. Regulators in Beijing have officially granted the company a two-year permit to conduct real-world trials of its low-orbit satellite communications network.

The decision makes Geespace the first private entity in the country to win such a license, breaking the monopoly of state-backed telecom giants. The permit allows engineers to test two-way data transmission via specialized terminals mounted on cars, rail cars and sea vessels. The infrastructure is designed primarily to support the growing network of connected devices and autonomous vehicles.

Unlike global projects such as Starlink, whose main goal is to provide high-speed Internet for end users, the Chinese concept relies on low power consumption and maximum spatial coverage. The platform optimizes the operation of the "Internet of Things", where impressive speed is inferior in importance to stable connection and low power consumption.

Over the past few years, Geespace has launched dozens of satellites into low Earth orbit, completing its first key stage of the deployment of the group. The ultimate goal of the ambitious project envisages the formation of a large-scale constellation of over 5,600 satellites. In parallel, the company already maintains partnerships with telecommunications operators in dozens of countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The global market for satellite communications for the needs of connected devices is growing rapidly, increasing the number of active terminals by double-digit percentages on an annual basis. Forecasts indicate a significant increase in revenues in the sector by the end of the decade, turning the automotive giant's orbital network into an extremely valuable technological and economic asset.