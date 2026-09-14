The premiere of the long-awaited flexible iPhone Duo model caused an immediate and extremely direct reaction from its main rival on the market. Samsung commented on the appearance of Apple's new device, describing its functionality as a “sequel to The Sims“. Company representatives stated that most of the advertised capabilities of the American product simply reproduce existing solutions in the Android ecosystem, which users know well from the current Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The main focus of the South Korean criticism was directed against the lack of sufficient product formats, and it was pointed out that Apple is entering the market with only a single variant of a foldable body. The option for the iPhone Duo to be used in desk clock mode also caused irony — a feature that, according to Samsung's marketing team, has long been a standard feature among competitors.

The sharp media campaign quickly spread to the X social network, where official Samsung accounts abandoned their traditionally diplomatic tone in favor of frank mockery of the lack of significant innovations in Cupertino. In an attempt to enhance the effect, the South Korean brand's team also intervened in the discussion with the popular learning app Duolingo, playing with the word "Duo" in the name of the new iPhone.

However, the move led to an unexpected development. Duolingo responded with an extremely sharp and direct response directed at Samsung, effectively taking Apple's side and turning the public verbal duel into one of the most discussed topics in the technology sector.