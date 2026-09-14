Ultra-compact e-book without Android

The new model differs from the brand's previous strategy, which relied on the Android operating system and access to third-party applications such as Google Play Books or Amazon Kindle. Boox Picco takes a different approach - completely lightening the system in order to achieve maximum compactness and speed. The device has a display with a diagonal of less than 4 inches and an extremely thin profile, which allows it to be easily carried even in a small pocket. The model is expected to hit the market in November at a price of around 90 euros (equivalent to the expected 100 dollars).

Despite the lack of a store for external software solutions, the ergonomics and hardware equipment make an impression. The design includes an adjustable backlight for reading in any lighting conditions, a physical "cradle" type button for quickly turning pages, and additional customizable hardware buttons. The lack of Android means that users rely on the brand's native catalog and the standard EPUB digital book format. For convenience, a special mobile application is provided for fast wireless transfer of documents directly from a smartphone.

The rejection of a complex operating system and installation of heavy applications is compensated by the exceptional convenience of working with one hand and low power consumption. Although some technology enthusiasts note the lack of a magnetic stand like MagSafe or Qi2.2 for attaching to the back of a phone, Boox Picco managed to attract attention in Berlin as one of the most affordable and practical companions for lovers of reading on the go.