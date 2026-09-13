Peskov: Putin warned about the consequences of deploying Western troops in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already spoken about the possibility of deploying Western troops in Ukraine and has warned about the consequences of such a move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

“In general, he spoke about the mistakes that are being made and that can be made. What makes Europeans think about some political alternative“, Peskov told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia hopes to have a new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in the foreseeable future. According to Peskov, White House special envoy Jared Kushner supports the idea of resuming negotiations between Moscow and Kiev with the mediation of Washington.

„As for the presence of any new proposals... at the moment there are none. But that is precisely why the trilateral meeting will be held - to search for new options“, Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman said in response to a journalist's question that Russia does not rule out the possibility of a new round of trilateral negotiations taking place in October.

Peskov comments on the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Lithuania

Peskov also commented on the issue of the possible deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Lithuania.

„Lithuania believes that this will be a guarantee of its security. But in fact, on the contrary, this will be a provocation that will lead to great danger for it. They simply do not understand it. They will become a target for our nuclear weapons,“ Peskov said.

The Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reported, citing the Speaker of the Parliament Juozas Olekas, that a change to the Constitution is planned to be voted on in early 2027 to remove the provision prohibiting the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of the country.

Peskov: BRICS continues to gain momentum

Another topic that Peskov touched on was the BRICS summit in Delhi, which is ending today.

“BRICS continues to gain momentum - you see how many countries attended the meeting... You see the seriousness and depth of the issues that these countries raise in the context of the BRICS agenda,“ he said.

In addition, Peskov expressed satisfaction from the fact that Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached an agreement on common wording included in the joint declaration that was adopted at the 18th BRICS summit.

Just before the start of the forum, it was not clear whether the member states had reached a consensus on signing a joint statement due to the differences that Tehran and Abu Dhabi have over the crisis in the Middle East.

“We are glad that in the end, thanks to the hard work of diplomats, we managed to find wording that satisfied both Iran and the UAE, and we were able to adopt the final declaration“, Peskov noted.

“Many pessimists thought that this would not work and that it would be necessary to resort to statements by the chairman, but everything worked out as planned“, the spokesman for Kremlin.

Peskov: The situation in Yemen poses a risk of escalation

Peskov was also asked about the situation in Yemen in the context of the rapid offensive that the Houthis have launched in recent days.

“Let's see how the situation will develop. For now, it is seriously destabilized and poses a risk of significant escalation. The most important thing at the moment is to stabilize the situation,“ Peskov concluded.