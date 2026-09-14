The new road sign in Greece that confuses drivers. What it means and why the risk of a severe penalty is real

Our southern neighbor is constantly updating its road infrastructure and the Highway Code (HCR) in order to cope with the intense traffic in large urban centers. In recent months, a new, specific informative sign has been increasingly seen in the Greek capital Athens, and gradually in a number of other key cities in the country. The lack of a similar sign in many other European countries confuses a significant number of drivers, and violating its regulations has serious financial consequences.

The graphic image on the white plate is a specific curved black arrow, reminiscent of the shape of the letter "Omega" or an extended contour. Its function is not limited to allowing a left-hand maneuver. Its main purpose is to indicate the exact trajectory along which the vehicle must move when making a left turn. In this way, the organization of traffic ensures that the turning vehicle will not enter the oncoming lanes or cross the path of other participants in the adjacent lanes.

According to the new regulations and tightened traffic safety measures in Greece, ignoring the instructions of road signs or performing a dangerous and unauthorized maneuver at an intersection can lead to a fine of 700 euros. In more serious cases or when the safety of other drivers is threatened, the Greek traffic police also apply additional administrative measures, including temporary withdrawal of the driver's license and removal of the license plates.

Driving a car in our southern neighbor requires increased attention from Bulgarian drivers, especially with regard to the specific local regulations in central urban areas. Following the designated turning path not only saves you from hefty fines, but also prevents risky situations in areas with extremely heavy traffic.