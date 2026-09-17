China beats NASA in race for first Mars samples

The ambitious race for space leadership between Washington and Beijing is entering a decisive phase, and Mars is becoming the main battlefield. While China's Mars sample return program is on track, the U.S. effort has stalled due to ongoing restructuring and budget cuts.

The China National Space Administration confirmed that the Tianwen-3 mission remains scheduled for launch in 2028. The two-rocket Long March 5 scheme will send a stationary lander and an orbiter, with the ultimate goal of delivering about 500 grams of Martian rocks and soil to Earth in 2031. Principal scientist Hou Zengqiang said that preparations are already in the prototyping stage, and by the end of 2026, the list of potential landing sites will be narrowed down to three main locations.

The Tianwen-3 architecture relies on a pragmatic and simplified approach. Unlike complex concepts with multiple autonomous machines, the Chinese design relies on a stationary device equipped with a probe to drill to a depth of up to two meters and a small drone to collect material in the immediate vicinity. The stay on the surface is planned for only two months, after which a launch module will launch the samples into orbit for interception and transportation to Earth.

Against this background, the American Mars Sample Return program is experiencing a serious crisis. The Perseverance rover has already encapsulated valuable samples in the Jezero crater, but the financial estimate of the project has jumped between 7 and 11 billion dollars with an expected completion only by 2040. Proposed cuts in the NASA budget further threaten the schedules, and proposals from private companies such as Lockheed Martin for drastic price reductions are still awaiting final approval.

The success of Tianwen-3 would bring Beijing not only a colossal geopolitical advantage, but also a historic scientific achievement in the search for traces of ancient life. Chinese scientists assure that despite the technological challenges surrounding launching from the Martian surface, the project will continue to follow the principles of international cooperation and strict planetary protection protocols.