BMW radically changes the navigation and control of the autopilot (VIDEO)

BMW is taking a serious step towards the future of semi-autonomous driving with the introduction of the innovative BMW Maps with Driver Assistance functionality. Based on the latest BMW Operating System X, the system combines classic navigation and data from electronic assistants into a single three-dimensional interface, which officially debuts in October 2026.

The new digital assistant transforms the way the driver interacts with the car. A detailed 3D model is projected on the central screen in real time, which visualizes the vehicle's position relative to the lane, road levels and surrounding traffic. In this way, complex urban intersections and multi-lane junctions cease to be a challenge, and the driver receives absolute transparency about how the artificial intelligence perceives the environment and which systems are activated at a particular moment.

The innovation demonstrates its full potential when driving on the highway in combination with the advanced Highway Assistant 2 system. It allows you to completely legally take your hands off the steering wheel at speeds of up to 130 km/h, taking control of acceleration, braking and maintaining the trajectory from entering the autobahn to the corresponding exit. The way of confirming maneuvers is also extremely impressive - when the car suggests overtaking or changing lanes, the driver only needs to look at the corresponding side mirror to trigger the automatic lane change.

The technological architectural foundation of the platform was developed in partnership with the mapping giant Mapbox. The system combines highly accurate geospatial data with the flow of information coming from on-board sensors and cameras.

The Bavarian manufacturer will not limit the innovation to fast roads. From 2027, BMW will start a phased implementation of semi-autonomous movement with navigation directions in urban environments, with Germany being the pilot market for this function. Access to the new functionalities will depend on the specific country, road infrastructure and vehicle equipment.