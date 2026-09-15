Why Apple chose this moment for its first foldable smartphone



Entering the market for foldable devices and high-end electronics always requires a precise balance between radical innovation and structural durability. After their official debut, the new devices of the Cupertino-based giant caused a wide response in the technology community. The company's CEO John Ternus and VP of marketing Greg Joswiak gave detailed explanations to specialized publications Tom's Guide and TechRadar about the reasons behind the decision to debut this foldable flagship now. According to management, the key to the wait lies in meeting the most stringent internal standards for reliability, physical strength and engineering design. The new foldable architecture is a demonstration of the complete harmony between hardware and software, as the development of such a format requires a complete rethinking of the basic concepts and opens up entirely new horizons for content creators.

In a direct comparison with competitive alternatives on the market, the technology giant did not spare notable criticism of the already existing designs. A major source of dissatisfaction among users of the first generations of foldable devices remains the soft and wavy screen surfaces due to the use of cheap plastic layers. In addition to giving way in terms of the premium touch feeling, they are easily deformed with prolonged use. That is why the foldable display of the new model uses a specific nanotexture coating, developed to eliminate unpleasant creases and provide excellent structural stability.

The market premiere was preceded by numerous speculations regarding the geometry of the device and its aspect ratio. The company admits that the dimensions and form factor, reminiscent of a passport, were the subject of information leaks, which prompted a number of competitors to quickly release models with similar shapes. However, key patents surrounding the structure of the mechanism itself and the surface of the screen module remained fully protected until the moment of the official presentation. John Ternus's accession to the role of head of the technology giant marks a new chapter in the development of the brand, as he himself says that taking on the position is an exceptional responsibility, backed by over two decades of personal contribution to the company's engineering achievements.