IKEA-style motorcycle with a 120-liter trunk

The Belgian startup ANY Mobility has presented its first electric motorcycle LUV1 (Life Utility Vehicle), whose main concept relies on a modular IKEA-style design, allowing the customer to configure the vehicle according to their needs.

The model made its debut at Milan Design Week, and series production is expected to begin at the end of 2027, with the expected price being between 7,000 and 10,000 euros depending on the selected specifications.

The design is the work of the Italian studio Granstudio, led by former Pininfarina chief designer Lovi Vermeersch, and is built on a cast aluminum platform.

LUV1 is positioned as a more environmentally friendly and practical alternative to 125cc gasoline motorcycles, targeting drivers looking for a replacement for a car for urban conditions.

The configurator offers a choice between an urban modification and a version for more difficult terrain with reinforced suspension and off-road tires, three windshield options, different seats and a variety of boxes, racks and bags.

A 120-liter luggage space is allocated in the central part of the motorcycle, which can be equipped with solid or transparent doors, as well as a special compartment for transporting pets.

The drive is provided by an 11 kW (14.7 hp) electric motor mounted in the rear hub, which allows a maximum speed of 100 km/h with a total vehicle weight of 160 kg.

The energy is supplied by two replaceable lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 13 kWh, providing a range of between 100 and 140 km, and their full charge from a regular household outlet takes from 2.5 to 4 hours.