Wind from antiquity to the future

Wind has accompanied humanity since ancient times.

Invisible, fickle and sometimes unpredictable, it has always been one of those natural forces that man has gradually learned not only to observe but also to use.

Long before the advent of engines, electricity and modern energy, people understood that the movement of air could do work.

More than 5,000 years ago, sails were already using the power of the wind to propel vessels along the Nile. This allowed people to travel, carry goods, and reach places that were previously difficult to reach.

The wind became one of the first natural “engines“ of humanity.

From movement to mechanical power

Over time, people discovered that the wind could be used for more than just movement.

The first windmills appeared. Some of the earliest well-known structures are associated with areas in Persia and Central Asia, where the power of the wind was used to grind grain and pump water.

Later, windmills became part of the landscape of a number of European countries.

In the Netherlands, they are of particular importance. In addition to mechanical work, wind is also used for water management and land drainage.

Such a natural force gradually became part of the economy, agriculture and everyday life.

When the wind began to produce electricity

A new stage began at the end of the 19th century.

In 1887, Scottish engineer James Blythe created a wind machine that produced electricity for his home.

Just a few years later, Danish scientist Pull la Cour continued experiments with using wind to produce electricity.

These were early steps towards a technology that decades later would become part of the energy systems of many countries.

But the principle remains almost the same.

Moving air drives the blades. The rotation creates mechanical energy, and the generator converts it into electricity.

The difference is in the technology.

Modern systems have automatic control, sensors, computer systems and constant monitoring of conditions.

More than a question of electricity

Today, the conversation about wind is no longer just technological.

It is related to the way societies produce energy, to the development of infrastructure, to the economy, to nature and to the future of entire regions.

Wind is a renewable natural resource. In the production of electricity through wind turbines, no fossil fuels are burned and no direct emissions are released from the generation process.

But the use of this technology also raises a number of questions.

Where can such facilities be built?

What is their impact on nature and the landscape?

How should the electricity grid be developed?

What is the role of local communities?

And how can a balance be found between energy, economic development and environmental protection?

These are questions that do not have a single sentence as an answer.

They require scientific data, planning, transparency and a conversation between experts, institutions and the people who live in the relevant regions.

A story that continues

From the sails of ancient ships and the first windmills to modern technologies, the history of wind is also the history of human ingenuity.

Over the millennia, the power of nature has not changed.

The way in which man understands and uses it has changed.

Today, wind is once again part of a big conversation, this time about energy, technology, nature and the development of the future.

But behind the turbines, infrastructure and numbers lie many more questions than it seems at first glance.

These are the questions that the upcoming documentary will explore:

„WIND - MORE THAN ENERGY“

The film will look beyond the technology itself and examine the people, regions, nature, economy and decisions that will determine the role of wind in the coming decades.

The documentary is the work of director and filmmaker Nedi John Cross, known to the Bulgarian audience as the creator of the documentary film “The Silent Angel“, dedicated to the life and work of Dyado Dobri, known as the Saint of Baylovo.

The film tells the story of one of the most beloved symbols of kindness and humility in Bulgaria.

Expect the documentary film “WIND - MORE THAN ENERGY“ soon.