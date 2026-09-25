Elon Musk is building underground roads for cars that will travel at over 300 km/h

Imagine covering a distance of nearly 130 kilometers in less than half an hour while traveling underground at very high speeds. This is exactly the scenario that The Boring Company, behind which the technology magnate Elon Musk is standing, is studying. The new concept envisages the construction of a large-scale underground tunnel in Texas, connecting Austin and San Antonio, where vehicles will be able to reach speeds of up to 320 km/h (200 mph).

Currently, traveling between the two Texas cities on the I-35 interstate is a real test of nerves, with traffic jams stretching the route to two and a half hours during rush hour. With the prepared project, this time will be drastically reduced to under 30 minutes. The idea is based on the complete absence of intermediate stops — point to point without transfers and without delays at traffic lights or intersections. According to the company's vision, the driver will be able to get on from an underground station in a parking lot in Austin and get off directly at a selected destination in San Antonio.

The architecture of the route represents the next level in the evolution of the already operating Vegas Loop system in Las Vegas. While in Nevada, Tesla's electric models move in isolated tunnels at low speed, the new Texas highway will bring its functionality closer to that of high-speed rail. Elon Musk describes the project as a simplified predecessor to the Hyperloop concept, but without the need to build complex tubes with reduced pressure, which makes its implementation significantly more affordable.

To get a clearer idea of the scale of such a speed, the theoretical application of 320 km/h on European routes gives impressive results. The 145-kilometer distance between Sofia and Plavdiv would take just 27 minutes.

Of course, such calculations remain in the realm of theory, as the construction of such underground infrastructure is accompanied by colossal engineering, financial and geological challenges. Although the project between Austin and San Antonio is still in the study phase and does not have final approval for construction, The Boring Company's ambition is a clear sign of their intention to turn their underground tunnels from a local solution for urban traffic into a global alternative for intercity travel.