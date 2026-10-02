GM is betting on manganese with a new type of battery that promises cheaper electric vehicles with longer range

General Motors is undertaking a serious technological offensive in the sector of large electric pickup trucks and SUVs, preparing for production a new generation of high-manganese LMR batteries. The new cells will be assembled at the Ultium Cells plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee - a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions, which will undergo a complete renovation between the end of 2026 and 2028. This will make the location the first facility in the world for mass production of prismatic LMR cells, and the first series-production cars with them are expected in 2028.

The main advantage of LMR technology is achieving a perfect balance between range and production costs. According to GM's calculations, the new batteries provide 33 percent more range than the currently widely used cheap lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, at an almost identical final price. The architecture is based on the familiar nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, but drastically reduces the expensive nickel and cobalt at the expense of significantly cheaper and easier to mine and process manganese.

The new development is aimed primarily at massive electric SUVs and pickup trucks, where the range on a single charge will exceed 400 miles (about 644 km) according to the American EPA standard. The concern does not intend to completely abandon the classic NMC batteries, which will remain reserved for the most expensive top versions with maximum range. The new LMR cells will occupy the strategic middle niche between the top NMC and affordable LFP solutions, allowing the brand to offer solid range at a significantly more affordable price.