Wind, batteries and the grid – how do you balance energy?

Wind turbines produce electricity when there is enough wind. Solar power plants operate most actively during the day. However, electricity consumption follows a different rhythm and must be covered at all times.

This is where the role of the power grid, storage systems and the management of production and consumption begins.

The power system must be constantly balanced

Electricity has one peculiarity – production and consumption must be in constant balance.

When consumption increases, the system must have sufficient production. When production is higher than consumption, the excess electricity must be managed.

In traditional power plants, production can be planned relatively precisely. In wind and solar power, the amount of electricity produced also depends on natural conditions.

However, this does not mean that the system cannot operate with a large share of renewable energy. A combination of different technologies and a well-managed infrastructure is needed.

What is the role of batteries?

Battery systems can store electricity at times when production is high and feed it back into the grid when needed.

This makes them an important tool for balancing the electricity system.

Modern large battery systems can respond very quickly to changes in the grid. In addition to storing electricity, they can help stabilize frequency and manage short-term fluctuations.

But batteries are not the only solution.

The grid connects different sources

A well-developed electricity grid allows electricity to be transported from regions where production is high at a given time to places where consumption is higher.

The larger and better connected an electricity system is, the more different sources can work together.

Wind can be stronger in one region, while production is lower in another. Solar energy has a different daily profile. Hydropower plants, batteries, conventional power and cross-border connections can complement the system.

Wind energy does not work alone

Sometimes the public discussion presents different energy sources as competitors.

In practice, the electricity system works as a combination of multiple technologies.

Wind energy alone does not have to provide all the consumption. Its role is to be part of a broader energy mix, in which different sources and storage systems complement each other.

New technologies are changing the way energy is managed.

Digitalization is also playing an increasingly important role.

Modern power systems use predictive models, automation and, increasingly, algorithms to analyze huge amounts of data.

Wind and solar forecasts allow renewable energy production to be predicted with increasing accuracy.

Control systems can automatically respond to changes in production and consumption.

Thus, power infrastructure is gradually becoming part of the same technological transformation that we are seeing with artificial intelligence, automation and data centers.

What does this mean for regions like Dobrudja?

If new capacities are built in regions with good wind resources, the infrastructure that allows the generated electricity to be effectively integrated into the system must be developed in parallel.

This includes power transmission lines, substations, control systems and, in certain cases, battery systems.

Therefore, the development of wind energy is not just a matter of building turbines.

It is part of a larger technological system in which production, grid, storage and digital management must work together.

It is precisely this combination that will be one of the key factors for the development of electricity systems in the coming decades.

The documentary film “WIND – MORE THAN ENERGY“ examines the role of wind power, technology and infrastructure in the future of energy.

Director: Nedy John Cross