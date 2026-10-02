After European regulators decided to postpone a key decision on the adoption of Tesla's Autopilot at EU level, hopes for a definitive decision at the upcoming meeting of the European Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles were effectively dashed after the governing body finalized its agenda without including a formal vote on the software. This procedural delay means that any path to a harmonized adoption at the continental level is now blocked until at least December, forcing the US automaker to continue navigating the complex regulatory environment rather than benefiting from a market launch by the end of the year.

This regulatory stalemate continues despite early optimism from the Dutch RDW, which caused a sensation by issuing type approval after an extensive testing program covering more than a million kilometers in real-world conditions. While this initial authorisation served as a legal model under European vehicle regulations, the common framework has not been able to materialise smoothly, mainly due to intense scrutiny by safety authorities and Member States. Recent independent safety audits, highlighting cases where automated driving profiles have struggled with strict local speed limits, such as exceeding the parameters in urban areas with a 30 km/h limit, have increased political caution in several major capitals, complicating the wider debate on harmonisation.

Building on the initial Dutch type-approval, a growing number of European countries, including Slovenia, the Czech Republic and now Croatia, have independently given the green light to supervised autonomous driving software, gradually expanding the scope of approved jurisdictions. While the automaker still faces the major hurdle of securing a qualified majority representing fifteen member states and sixty-five percent of the European Union's population to gain full approval on the continent, this gradual strategy of country-by-country adoption could ultimately force Brussels to accelerate its formal deliberations before the torn map becomes too complex to manage.