Huawei introduced its new flagship models

Huawei continues to strengthen its positions in the premium market with the official presentation of its new flagship smartphone series, in which the Huawei Mate 90 Pro and the standard Huawei Mate 90 models take center stage. The new generation offers significant hardware improvements, innovations in display technologies and advanced mobile photography capabilities.

The top model Huawei Mate 90 Pro stands out with an advanced 6.75-inch dual-layer OLED display, which provides significantly higher brightness levels, longer panel life. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and multimedia consumption. The computing power is based on the new proprietary Kirin 9035 processor, combined with an advanced Maleoon 935 graphics accelerator and the HarmonyOS 7 software ecosystem, which together provide a serious leap in performance and energy efficiency.

The Mate 90 Pro's photographic system has been brought to a professional level, including a main 50-megapixel sensor with a physically variable aperture for perfect shots in any lighting conditions. It is joined by a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for panoramic photos and an advanced telephoto module with 4x optical zoom, which also has macro focus capabilities.

The standard Huawei Mate 90 also receives key improvements, with the main emphasis on the hardware upgrade of the telephoto camera, allowing users to capture distant objects with much higher detail.

Both devices are distinguished by exceptional autonomy, relying on massive batteries with a capacity of 6600 mAh, which easily withstand intensive use throughout the day.