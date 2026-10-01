Samsung has introduced its first clip-on wireless headphones

Samsung has officially introduced its new wireless headphones Galaxy Buds On in its domestic market in South Korea. The new product relies on a specific clip-on design, which is designed with maximum comfort in mind during prolonged wearing, including during dynamic activities such as running. The open architecture of the headphones allows users to maintain full awareness of their surroundings, which is especially important when moving in urban conditions.

Music and call management are carried out via intuitive touch controls located on the back of the devices themselves. Underneath the elegant casing lies powerful hardware, including a specialized Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm and a Class D amplifier. This combination, according to the manufacturer's official data, provides autonomy of up to 9.5 hours on a single charge with continuous use.

The audio system relies on three microphones and an advanced bone conduction vibration sensor that recognizes when the user is speaking, thus effectively filtering background noise during calls. In addition, the headphones offer deep integration with artificial intelligence, allowing quick access to an assistant through the Galaxy AI ecosystem when connected to smartphones and tablets, as well as full compatibility with the Gemini Live platform.

An interesting innovation is the supported head gestures, through which users can accept or reject calls, check notifications or stop alarms with just a head movement. The Galaxy Buds On market debut in South Korea is scheduled for October 27 at a price of 299,999 South Korean won, which is equivalent to about 200 euros, with phased global access to other international markets expected soon after.