Gemini now has access to your wallet too

Gemini can now analyze personal expenses through Google Wallet and help with budget planning. The new capability is part of Personal Intelligence – Google’s feature that connects the chatbot with selected apps and services, including Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search.

Users can ask questions about their personal finances by selecting Google Wallet in the conversation. Gemini can review expenses from the last quarter and create charts showing cash flows, asset allocation and the budget. One of Google’s examples is a request to save $1,000 over three months.

The tool can identify recurring payments from linked accounts and point out subscriptions whose prices have increased during the year. Gemini can also calculate how much was spent on gifts and travel during the previous year, then suggest a budget for the holiday season.

For more detailed analysis, credit cards and bank accounts can be added to Google Wallet through the Plaid service. This allows Gemini to use information from more financial sources if the user gives consent.

Linking is optional and is activated from the Connected Apps settings in Personal Intelligence. The connection can be disabled at any time.

“Gemini can only read information from your accounts; it cannot move, manage or invest your money,” Google said.

This means that the chatbot can summarize transactions and offer budgeting guidance, but it cannot make payments, change linked financial accounts or invest funds on the user’s behalf.

Google Wallet is now rolling out to all users of the Gemini app in the US. The feature is available through the web version, as well as in the Android and iOS apps. According to Google’s help information, it works with personal profiles belonging to users over 18 and is currently available only in English.