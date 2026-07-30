Kolyo Paramov to FACT: Report on the political oligarchy led to the removal of Tsvetan Tsvetkov in 2023 (VIDEO)

The Prime Minister said that the fight against the oligarchy begins in a direct form. Accordingly, today the acting Prosecutor General orders that all connections and relationships between oligarchs be thoroughly checked. And this will be done under the supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office. But I want to go back years. On July 28, 2023, the former Chairman of the National Audit Office Tsvetan Tsvetkov was released. The reason for his release was the report prepared in March 2023, related to the political oligarchy, the parliament and the people who appointed them. The report on the political oligarchy led to the removal of Tsvetan Tsvetkov in 2023. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the program “Conversation“ by Kolyo Paramov, a financial expert.



“They did not expect that such a detailed report on these financial frauds would be prepared under the leadership of Tsvetkov. When the report was prepared and began to be distributed among three or four people outside the institution, a decision was immediately made to dismiss Tsvetkov as chairman of the National Audit Office. Along with him, some of the people who worked on the report were also removed. Thus, the large report was practically terminated and a significantly smaller report was released instead - about 180 pages. It was then that the scheme for removing Tsvetkov began to be studied“, the guest also said.



“The question remains why the person who replaced him - I mean Dimitar Glavchev, is silent about these changes and why the remaining materials are not revealed. In this way, in my opinion, the public is literally being misinformed“, says Kolyo Paramov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

