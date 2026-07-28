Angel Orbetsov to FACT: Iran is not giving up control of the Strait of Hormuz (VIDEO)

Various possible explanations are given for the suspension of the US offensive against Iran. One of them is related to the allegations of depletion of the American combat arsenal and in particular the Patriot systems, which are a major component of the defense of American bases in the Persian Gulf, which are under attack. We are also talking about various components for the THAAD system, which is also extremely important, as well as other defense systems. Of course, President Trump does not recognize this. He claims that the United States has enough weapons of all kinds to continue the military operation. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACT“ and the program „Conversation“ by former diplomat Angel Orbetsov.

„On the other hand, in recent days – on Friday and Saturday – negotiations were held between Iran and Oman. An Omani delegation visited Tehran and presented a substantial proposal to the Iranian side to create a voluntary fund to ensure security and conduct search operations in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as to guarantee the safety of shipping. So far, there are no signals that this proposal has been accepted by Iran. The Iranian side admits that the talks were useful, but it should be borne in mind that in previous similar negotiations, Tehran refused to give up control over ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz“, the guest added.

„Therefore, we can express doubt that the current negotiations have led to a substantial result. However, the dialogue on these issues will continue and it is not excluded that a certain compromise will be reached in the next rounds of negotiations,“ the former diplomat also said.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

