Rumen Milanov to FACT: Is the case of "Baba Alino not also about money laundering (VIDEO)

What specific information could we provide through the report on the activities of the National Security Agency? I do not think it would be reasonable to make such categorical assessments based only on this report. I would say the same not only for the National Security Agency, but also for the intelligence services, because they work with specific and classified information. Therefore, it is difficult to make the most accurate assessment solely on public reports. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio "FACT" and the program "Conversation" by General Rumen Milanov, the deputy from "Progressive Bulgaria".



„As for propaganda, radicalization and threats of terrorism, this is a problem not only in Europe in Europe. We saw what happened in Berlin and in other countries. But we should not cause unnecessary tension, because in Bulgaria the relations between Christians and Muslims are traditionally balanced. Radical Islam does not have a serious foothold in our country and would hardly find broad support. Nevertheless, this is a potential danger that should never be underestimated“, added the guest.



“In connection with the initial information about Nevzorov and the “Baba Aliono“ case and the system that has been developed on a fairly large scale, let us begin to examine the construction of this object and the status of the construction stages, as well as the funds invested in it. This opens the door to concrete actions and to clarifying the way in which everything was built. This is one question. The other is related to the funds that reached Bulgaria and the way in which they were transferred – whether by bank transfer. Because there are doubts about the origin of this money and whether they are not connected with flows from Dubai. This is where the important point in the investigation is - it must always be established where the funds came from, where they were directed and what they were used for. Surely all these funds had some purpose and this is exactly the question that must be answered, whether in the case of “Baba Alino“ it is not a question of money laundering“, General Milanov also commented.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

