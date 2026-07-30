Kiril Borisov to FACTI: Ivan Demerdzhiev has become a symbol of the fight against the oligarchy (VIDEO)

It is normal for the two MPs from “DPS – New Beginning“ to defend their leader Delyan Peevski. They are in the same parliamentary group. Kalin Stoyanov is not a member of the party, but is part of the parliamentary group and supports its policy. Stanislav Anastasov has long been among the closest people to Peevski. So I see nothing unusual in the fact that they appeared on national television and in the media to defend him. Moreover, they refused interviews with the national media for a long time, and now they are speaking publicly for the first time. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACTI“ studio and the show “Conversation“ Kiril Borisov, journalist at “24 Chasa“.



“On the other hand, I cannot say what the effect of this defense of their leader will be. Because their “arrows“, figuratively speaking, are aimed solely at Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who has become a symbol of the fight against the oligarchy. He is the spearhead of “Progressive Bulgaria“. There are also opinions that Demerdzhiev is alone in this battle. The most important thing is what the effect of all the information he provided will be. There has been no development on the issue for the second week. I assume that the Directorate General of the Investigation and Prevention of Crimes and other structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working on their checks, but sooner or later everything will reach the prosecutor's office. Then it will become clear whether evidence of a crime has been collected or not,“ the guest added.



“Everything depends on the state prosecution. The Ministry of Interior can conduct inspections and collect information, but when the materials reach the prosecutor's office, then it will already be clear whether pre-trial proceedings will be initiated, whether there will be defendants involved or everything will be terminated at the inspection stage. I assume that there will be such a process, but it will have to wait for the creation of the new Supreme Judicial Council, the election of a new Prosecutor General and changes in the structure of the prosecutor's office, so that the actions of the Ministry of Interior can give real results,“ Kiril Borisov also shared.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

