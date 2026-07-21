Kuzman Iliev tells FAKTI: Bulgaria Has Proven to Be One of the Most Spineless Countries in Europe, Mainly Because of U.S. Airplanes (VIDEO)

When the first American planes arrived in Bulgaria, we all had dust thrown in our eyes. It was said that this was an exercise, that it was some kind of training, and various explanations were given. Then the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview: “The Bulgarians, before we even asked them, said “yes”. It also became clear from Flightradar data that the planes take off from here, go to the Mediterranean Sea loaded and refueled, and the current ones will perform the same tasks. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT” studio and the “Conversation” program Kuzman Iliev, chairman of the party “Bulgaria can“.



“Indeed, Bulgaria turned out to be one of the most spineless countries in Europe in a political sense. Rosen Zhelyazkov had given the approval, but the planes began to use our country during the “Gyurov“ cabinet. Mrs. Nadezhda Neynski repeatedly appeared on national airwaves and changed her theses every 3-4 minutes. In the end, Marco Rubio, in a categorical and irrefutable manner, stated in his interview that Bulgaria knew that she had agreed and that she had participated. There were no consequences“, the guest added.



“I say this because the president and current prime minister Rumen Radev, when he came to power, stated that there would be no tolerance for abuses and corruption. And here military aircraft were stationed at a civilian airport, by decision of the then Minister of Defense Zapryanov, and Bulgarian airspace was provided without asking the parliament. This, in my opinion, was a violation that falls under the texts of the Criminal Code for actions in favor of a foreign state and constitutes criminal actions against Bulgarian statehood“, added Kuzman Iliev.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

