Prof. Dimitar Yonchev to FACTI: Everything that is bad for Radev is good for the mainstream (VIDEO)

Rumen Radev gave an explanation for the US planes in Bezmer, which is legally justified in connection with the existing agreements. This is, so to speak, logistical support, not direct participation. But in principle, we find ourselves in a situation in which everything that is bad for Radev is good for the mainstream. Because we live in a paradoxical state. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Conversation“ by Prof. Dimitar Yonchev, a national security expert.

„Public opinion elected Radev, and the mainstream does not have a single good word to say about Radev and therefore is waging war with public opinion. And because public opinion is mute, the airwaves are filled with only bad things about Radev“, the guest added.

“The very governance and the government as a factor on which our lives depend, are placed in a delicate, let's say, very harmful environment. And you need to have solid nerves, to work very patiently in order to be able to progress. I remember very well that during his time as president, Radev said several times that the declared deficit was a fraud and should not be accepted as real. After they established in practice that it was such, those who were behind this fraudulent deficit began to demand that it be reduced... They want explanations. I can't understand if these people have mirrors at home and don't remember what they were saying. We have crossed all normal boundaries of relations between the opposition and the government. This is not an opposition, I just don't want to use harsh words for them...“, the expert also shared.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

