Rumen Yonchev to FACTI: Russia is waging a cheaper war in the Black Sea (VIDEO)

Russian actions in the Black Sea could have serious military, political and economic consequences for Europe, and Bulgaria must consider how to strengthen the defense of its territorial waters. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the „FACTI“ studio and the „Conversation“ program by Rumen Yonchev, chairman of the „Agricultural People's Union“.

„The entire effort to film the situation surrounding the sunken ships in the Black Sea looks ridiculous to the public and the world. It is more than clear who is sinking ships that are loaded in Ukrainian ports and traveling somewhere else or carrying cargo to Ukrainian ports. It is more than clear that the drones, submarines or bombs that sank these vessels are Russian“, the guest commented.



“The question is what this means for Bulgaria and what Bulgaria is doing in this situation. Under the general name “diplomacy“ a permanent doctrine in Bulgarian foreign policy is being revived, which dates back to the tsarist regime of the last century. Back then, they said: “Never against Russia, always with Germany“. We are seeing that deference that is being talked about now - a little bit with everyone, again. Remember that Todor Zhivkov welcomed Brezhnev one week, and some Western politician the next week. In general, this type of policy is not uncharacteristic for Bulgaria, not to mention the times of Borisov, when he said one thing abroad, and here the doner diplomacy reigned - everything is calm, everything is fine. But nowadays this policy is difficult to implement and Radev's government is trying to do something different. We will need a little more time to assess whether this is a consistent policy or some kind of improvisation. Yes, they say one thing during visits outside Bulgaria, another thing they say here, but what they do is important. So let's see. We just need a little time“, Rumen Yonchev also shared.



“Does strengthening Bulgaria's ability to defend itself from military actions, or rather to defend its territorial waters, really require investments? From there, the conclusions will come about what exactly is happening. With great regret, the case of Black Sea shipping is starting to resemble the one in the Strait of Hormuz. Russia is adapting the Iranian approach to military actions, that is, to wage a cheaper campaign, a cheaper war. Sinking three or four ships in the Black Sea is not a huge effort for the Russian military machine, but it gives a very large military and political effect, if you will, and an economic effect on all of Europe – much greater than the military actions in Ukraine themselves, where people die every day“, the guest added.



“Perhaps there is some shift in the focus of the Russian military campaign towards the Black Sea precisely because of this – through these unconventional military methods to control an economic process. The Black Sea is the economic heart of Southeast Europe and blocking traffic in the Black Sea will have huge consequences not only for Bulgaria and Romania, but also for Europe. Now we are talking about the transport of grain. The harvest in all of Eastern Europe must pass through these transport channels and if this does not happen, the consequences will be huge – much larger than the real actions of the Russian army in Ukraine“, said Yonchev.

According to Yonchev, the reaction of Europe and NATO is essential, since ensuring safe shipping could lead to a direct clash with Russia. “As much as the Russians do not want to identify themselves with these attacks in the Black Sea, they are waiting for the reaction of Europe and NATO. Obviously, NATO can guarantee the passage of the Black Sea, but this means open conflict. This means actions against Russian drones and Russian aircraft, as well as the search for Russian submarines with NATO's technical capabilities. Do not forget that Turkey is also part of NATO. Perhaps the most interested party in the whole mosaic is Turkey, because it is the guardian of the straits, at the entrance to the Black Sea - the Bosphorus. Turkey has the greatest interest in not stopping this traffic“, concluded Rumen Yonchev.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

