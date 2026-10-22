Toncho Kraevski to FACT: Borisov is waiting for the moment for Radev to come under attack on the street (VIDEO)

What is being organized as protests against the government, and which Radev himself called “incest“, may have meant that those protesting against him are actually “the assembly“, but in opposition. But all this only confirms that we must approach with great suspicion all former cadres of the “assembly“ at all levels in the administration in the country – in the services, in the judiciary. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACTI“ studio and the “Conversation“ show political scientist Toncho Kraevski.

„All those who believed in the idea that some kind of tactical truce could be achieved, some kind of mutual tolerance between the new and old authorities and their cadres, should rethink this position. Judging by this statement by Radev, he understood that in some way he gave them a hand by allowing mutual tolerance and truce, but they rejected it“, the guest shared.



„Borisov is not an organizer of protests. This is neither his talent nor his strong point. But those who organize them certainly realize that he is quietly delighted with them and wants to see them on the other side. It is convenient for Radev Borisov to sit, lurk and wait for his moment – when Radev will come under the blows of the street and the protest wave, and Borisov will come out and say: “Here, now there must be elections“. This is a scene that is playing out in my imagination, but it is not yet playing out in practice“, Krajevski added.



“How will the MRF supporters vote? It is wrong to think that they are people who succumb to pressure. If the ruling party does not want these voters to vote against Yotova, they should not conduct such police operations before the elections. Because these people mobilize precisely along this line and will not vote for Yotova if they feel threatened and pressured by the state“, the guest also said.

“People, when they lose their balance, show a different image – different from the one they have shown so far. In principle, this is what we saw in Delyan Peevski's position and attitude after these arrests related to the DPS. Otherwise, the ruling party has promised that they will fight the conquered state. And you see how much democracy has eroded in Bulgaria. Let us give a comical, but actually tragic example. In the national media, in the so-called free packages during elections, all kinds of obviously inadequate people appear, and public television is obliged to interview them and hold debates with them. I was impressed that journalists raised the alarm that behind the initiative committees of some of these candidates are the same people who collect the money for their media packages. We are talking about business with democracy when it comes to elections,“ Kraevski also revealed.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

