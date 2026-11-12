Alexey Pamporov to FAKTI: They want to force us to take out a loan for Ukraine – this is extortion (VIDEO)

When we talk about a loan for Ukraine, different countries have different requirements. We are not talking about 45 billion from Bulgaria. It is important to say what the Slovak president stressed – that this is a form of extortion and that it is not right to act in this way. Sociologist Alexey Pamporov said this to Lily Marinkova in the „FAKTI“ studio and on the „Razgovor“ programme.

„I cannot guess what will happen. The fact is that our prime minister stated that we are in an excessive deficit procedure. In other words, the European Commission is monitoring how we spend and whether we are overspending, with the position being that we should not take out new loans. The next point is that through this procedure they could force us to take out a loan to give to Ukraine, because we do not have this money. We are put in a situation where they tell us: „We will give you money if you take out another loan“. And this really is extortion against the weaker economies in Central and Southeastern Europe“, the guest added.

„On the other hand, there are countries that are obviously very concerned. We see Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. I spoke with colleagues from there. They are already deploying special anti-tank installations along the border, and large trenches are being dug. The Baltic republics and Poland are preparing for war, for a possible invasion by Russian troops. The other day, an advertisement appeared on my Instagram saying: if you pay 5 euros, they will send you a manual on how to build a dugout and prepare pastarma, pickles and bread. There really is a growing sense that we are at war and need to prepare with canned food. This borders on stupidity“, he also shared.

„The bad thing is that in the sciences we study, there is something called the Thomas theorem. It states that if people define a situation as real, it becomes real in its consequences. When we over-arm ourselves and prepare excessively for war, there comes a point when tensions become so high that all it takes is for someone to pull the trigger somewhere for a conflict to break out“, Pamporov also said.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

