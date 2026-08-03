Brussels scolds Madrid: EU must do more to strengthen its borders

The EU must do more to strengthen critical points on the bloc's borders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Reuters reported, citing a letter sent by von der Leyen to Sanchez, BTA reports.

In the letter, dated August 3, the European Commission President also reaffirmed the EU's support for Spain in its efforts to tackle illegal immigration, noting at the same time that more needs to be done.

The letter comes against the backdrop of the huge wave of migrants who last week stormed across the border from Morocco and entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. Africa, Reuters reports.

At least 72 people died as a result, DPA reported.

“In cooperation with Spain, especially on everything related to Ceuta and Melilla, we can strengthen border early warning systems and improve our technical and financial support for Morocco“, Von der Leyen noted in the letter.