Donald Trump: The Iranians are incredible hypocrites!

US President Donald Trump described the Iranian leadership as "incredibly hypocritical", saying that it had asked for talks to end the war, and then announced that there were no talks, Reuters reported.

"Nothing gets to Iran unless we ask for it, and nothing will get to Iran unless a deal is made or a complete surrender is achieved," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to the naval blockade that the US has imposed on this country. With this statement, he made it clear that this blockade will not be lifted unless the US and Iran reach a deal, or unless Iran capitulates, notes Agence France-Presse.