The Russians are advancing! Kiev has ordered the forced evacuation of 44 villages in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk reg

The Ukrainian authorities have ordered the forced evacuation of 44 villages in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, threatened by the approaching Russian troops.

The evacuation order affects families with children, or a total of 3,000 people, according to a statement by the Minister of Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba, quoted by Agence France-Presse.



Over the past 7 months, a total of 150,000 people have been evacuated from areas close to the front. Safety is not guaranteed even for those living far from the front.



Meanwhile, the number of people injured in today's rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv has reached 30. The Russian Defense Ministry denied involvement in the attack.