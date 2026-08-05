The death toll from Russian airstrikes in the Ukrainian capital Kiev has reached 15

The death toll from Russian airstrikes in the Ukrainian capital Kiev and its surroundings has reached 15, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a statement from the Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine this morning, BTA reports.

According to the newly received information, “fourteen people were killed and 27 injured, outside Kiev”, the Ukrainian authorities wrote on the Telegram application.

Earlier, the Kiev city military administration reported that a woman had died in the capital.

A number of warehouses were also hit, the capital's administration noted.

A dozen loud explosions sounded after midnight in Kiev after the Ukrainian air force warned of approaching ballistic missiles, AFP reported.

Ukraine and Russia have been increasing the intensity of their long-range strikes for several months, leading to a growing number of casualties. The Ukrainian army has stepped up attacks on civilian targets — especially oil and logistics facilities — in Russia and in Moscow-occupied territories, while Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian cities.

Five people were killed and ten wounded yesterday morning in an attack by Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region, again targeting warehouses of the Russian e-commerce giant "Wildberries". The death toll, reported by regional governor Andrei Vorobyov, is high for the Russian capital region, which is located several hundred kilometers from the front.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a total of 184 Ukrainian drones were sent against the city yesterday, Reuters notes.