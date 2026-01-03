FBI foils terrorist attack on North Carolina fast food store and restaurant VIDEO

The FBI announced that it has foiled plans for a New Year's Eve attack on a North Carolina grocery store and fast food restaurant.

An 18-year-old has been arrested, who authorities say pledged allegiance to the "Islamic State".



Christian Sturdivant is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. According to investigators, he told an undercover agent that he was planning an attack with hammers and knives. In a handwritten note found at his home, the young man indicated the number of expected victims in the planned attack. It also says that he intends to attack the police who will arrive, and thus be killed and become a martyr.



If found guilty, the young man faces up to 20 years in prison.



The investigation into the case began last month when authorities linked Studivant to a social media account that posted content in support of the "Islamic State". However, experts believe that the popularity of the group is such that it can inspire other organizations and young people to carry out attacks that have nothing to do with it.