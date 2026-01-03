Russia condemns US military attack on Venezuela

The act of armed aggression by the US against Venezuela is deeply disturbing and condemnable. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

„This morning the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply disturbing and condemnable“, they said. "Ideological hostility has prevailed over business pragmatism and the desire to build relations of trust and predictability“.

Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive external interference. This is also stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as proclaimed in 2014. And Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, especially military, external interference“, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.