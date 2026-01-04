ISW: Russians conduct offensive operations in several directions, but without success

The Russian army continues its offensive on the front and does not give up its intention to seize more territories. This is what analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) write in their new report.



The situation on the front



On January 3, Russian troops continued their offensive operations in the northern part of Sumy region, but without achieving success. However, the Russians are advancing north of Sumy in the area of Kindrativka, Oleksiyevka, Andreyevka and Varachinoye and southeast of the city of Sumy in the area of Grabovsky.



Russian forces have recently advanced in the northern part of Kharkiv region. Geolocation maps and videos published on December 31 show that the Russian army has recently advanced in the central part of Sotnytskyi Kozachko (northwest of Kharkiv).



The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are also advancing in the Kupyansk direction. Geolocation maps published on January 2 show that they have advanced near the R-79 Kupyansk-Chuguev highway in the center of Kupyansk.



The Russians continue offensive operations in the Borovsky, Slavyansky-Limansky, Dobropilsky directions, as well as Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, but without success.



Russian soldiers also continue offensive operations in the Siversky direction, but are not making much progress.



Russian forces have recently advanced in the Konstantinovka-Druzhkovka tactical area. Geolocation maps from January 2 show that they have recently advanced along the E-40 Bakhmut-Slavyansk highway northeast of Orikhovo-Vasilivka (northeast of Konstantinovka).



The Kremlin army continues its offensive northeast of Aleksandrovka near Zeleny Gay and Andreevka-Klevtsovoe and southeast of Aleksandrovka near Voronie, Aleksandrograd and Vishnevoe, but without progress.



The Russian army also continues its offensive in the direction of Gulyaipole, west of Zaporizhia Oblast, and in the Kherson direction, but without progress.