Three injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv region! One dead and two injured in Ukrainian strike in Belgorod region

Russian forces attacked settlements in Chuguyevsky and Kupyansky districts of Kharkiv region this night, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported in a statement on "Telegram", quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

"In the village of Martovoye, in Pechenegsky municipality, a house and a gazebo with a total area of over 200 sq. m. caught fire. Three people were injured," the statement said.

In the village of Kalugina-Bashkirovka, in Chuguyevsky district, two garages and two cars caught fire. In the village of Zhukov Yar, in the Velikoburluk municipality, a residential building with an area of 150 sq. m. burned down.

According to Ukrinform, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on January 2 has increased to three.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down 39 out of a total of 52 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine, Ukrinform reported, citing a message from the Ukrainian Air Defense on "Telegram".

From 19:00 on January 3, the enemy attacked with 52 attack drones of the "Shahed" and "Gerber" types, as well as other types of drones, sent from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk in Russia and Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. About 40 of them were "Shahed" drones. The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare units and drones, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces, the Ukrainian air defense said in a statement.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the Belgorod region on the Russian border after a Ukrainian drone hit a car, local authorities said today, shortly before the start of peace talks to end the nearly four-year war in Paris this week, the Associated Press reported.

The agency cited a statement by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. According to him, a small child was among the injured.