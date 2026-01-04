Ultimatum in December! Nicolas Maduro Refused to Resign and Go into Privileged Exile in Turkey

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump in late December 2025, the New York Times reported, citing American and Venezuelan sources involved in the negotiations.

He then refused to resign and go into exile in Turkey.

"Mr. Maduro in late December rejected an ultimatum from President Trump to leave office and go into privileged exile in Turkey," the publication reported.

Weeks earlier, US officials designated Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as Maduro's interim successor. Maduro.

Intermediaries have managed to convince the Trump administration that Rodriguez will "protect and support" future US investments in Venezuela's energy industry.

One source said the US believes it can cooperate with Rodriguez on a more professional level than with Maduro.