Macron: France does not approve of methods used to overthrow Maduro

French President Emmanuel Macron told the council of ministers today that France "does not support and does not approve" of the methods used by the United States to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, government spokeswoman Maud Brejon said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The French head of state added that Nicolas Maduro is a "dictator" and that his withdrawal is "good news for Venezuelans", she told the media.

Macron was criticized, especially by the left, for his initial reaction, in which he made no mention of the method used by Washington, AFP recalls.

France reaffirmed its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland after US President Donald Trump again threatened to seize Greenland, Reuters reported.

In response to a question about France's reaction, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreau told TF1 television: “This is solidarity with Denmark. Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark. They must decide what they want to do. Borders cannot be changed by force.“

Yesterday, Trump said in a telephone interview with „The Atlantic“: „We need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense.“

The interview was conducted a day after the US detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Trump said that Washington would rule the Latin American country.

Earlier, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland also called on Trump to stop threatening to seize the Arctic island, which is an autonomous Danish territory.