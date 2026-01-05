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Incident at the residence of the US Vice President

Incident at the residence of the US Vice President

Law enforcement authorities are investigating damage to property in Ohio, Vance's family was not at home

Jan 5, 2026 14:45, renew at Jan 5, 2026 14:42 217

Incident at the residence of the US Vice President - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Law enforcement authorities in the United States are investigating an incident that occurred at the residence of Vice President J.D. Vance in the state of Ohio, with one person already detained in connection with the case, CNN reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, News.bg reports.

According to initial data, Vance and his family were not at the home during the incident, and authorities believe that the detained person was unable to get inside.

Local media published photos showing damaged windows at the residence, but it is still unclear how exactly the incident occurred and what the motives of the detainee are. Investigators are determining whether there was a direct threat to the vice president or his family members.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Secret Service for more information, and the investigation is ongoing.