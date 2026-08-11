Robert Madyar Brovdy: Russian Army Plans to Fire 200 Missiles Simultaneously at Ukraine

Russia plans to simultaneously fire 2.5 times more missiles at Ukraine than now, which makes about 200 per attack. This was stated in an interview with the AP by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian army, Robert "Madyar" Brovdy.

According to him, the Russians can currently fire 77 missiles from various platforms – ships, aircraft, ground-based installations. "However, the enemy is working to increase this number to 200, and not only ballistic missiles", notes "Madyar". The Associated Press notes that ballistics is one of the most vulnerable areas of Ukraine's defense due to the lack of missiles for anti-aircraft complexes such as Patriot and Iris-T.

“Even if they manage to launch half of this number, all the missiles will fall on us“, Broddy notes.

He emphasizes that the only way to reduce the number of ballistic missiles attacking Ukraine is to destroy the installations from which they are launched. "Magyar“ also says that Russia has increased the use of Shahed jet drones in its attacks by 2.5 times, which are much more difficult to shoot down due to their higher speed.