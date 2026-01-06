The German publication FOCUS commented that Russia is paying a high price for a small part of Ukraine.

Despite its numerical superiority, the Russian army is advancing slowly in Ukraine. In 2025, it has captured less than one percent of the neighboring country's territory.

Russian troops have reoccupied approximately 4,336 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2025, which is less than one percent of the country. This is according to an estimate published by the DeepState project.

Russia's territorial gains have come at a high price. The independent Russian news portal “Mediazona“, in cooperation with the BBC, confirms by name more than 156,000 soldiers killed. The real figures are likely significantly higher.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russian aggression in Ukraine have intensified recently. After a meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at his private residence in Florida, the American leader spoke of “great progress“ in the negotiations. However, some particularly contentious territorial issues remain unresolved.

Kiev and European capitals blame Putin for the ongoing war because he rejects all peace initiatives. The Kremlin has repeatedly declared that it will not give up until it achieves “its goals“ in the so-called special military operation, which is the surrender of Ukraine.